Buy and Sell cryptocurrencies

24/7 Live support
Contact Garantex live customer support with your questions and concerns anytime.
Referrals
Invite your family and friends to Garantex and get cash bonuses and cool rewards in your account.
Quick deposits and withdrawals
Move funds in and out of your accounts quickly and easily.
Low fees
Garantex offers competitive low fees to facilitate multiple trades, deposit and withdrawal of funds.
Flexible API
Get access to automated operations on Garantex and relevant resources through API functionality.
P2P Platform
Top up your account in any convenient way on the P2P platform at favorable rates. Become a member of the P2P section and earn money on the Garantex-code.