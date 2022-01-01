Buy and Sell cryptocurrencies

Trade crypto anywhere, anytime

  • Low fees
  • 24/7 customer service
  • Deposit and withdraw fiat via P2P
  • P2P services
  • Garantex code
Selling rate (RUB)

BTC: 0.00

USDT: 0.00

ETH: 0.00

DAI: 0.00

USDC: 0.00

Buying rate (RUB)

BTC: 0.00

USDT: 0.00

ETH: 0.00

DAI: 0.00

USDC: 0.00

Selling BTC/USDT
Exchange rate (RUB) Qty (BTC) Price type Exchange rate (RUB) Qty (USDT) Total (RUB)
Buying BTC/USDT
Exchange rate (RUB) Qty (BTC) Price type Exchange rate (RUB) Qty (USDT) Total (RUB)

Garantex is your reliable guide in the world of digital assets

The Garantex app is a comprehensive solution for trading digital assets. Buy and sell cryptocurrencies quickly and openly, comfortably and safely from anywhere in the world.
Instructions to install the app on your smartphone.
androidImg Download App

Who is the Garantex exchange intended for?

Trader

  • Garantex supports a variety of payment options
  • We operate 24/7
  • Low fees per a trade
  • Garantex code

Miner

  • By selling your cryptocurrency on the exchange you are guaranteed to get the best rates and avoid unnecessary fees of intermediaries
  • Easy and automated trading
  • Receive money anywhere, anytime

Exchanger

  • Multiple integration options
  • Low fee to send cryptocurrency
  • Many exchangers are already earning with the Garantex exchange. Do not miss out!
  • Contact us to learn about integration options
Сhat with manager

Why Garantex?

24/7 Live support

Contact Garantex live customer support with your questions and concerns anytime.

Referrals

Invite your family and friends to Garantex and get cash bonuses and cool rewards in your account.

Quick deposits and withdrawals

Move funds in and out of your accounts quickly and easily.

Low fees

Garantex offers competitive low fees to facilitate multiple trades, deposit and withdrawal of funds.

Flexible API

Get access to automated operations on Garantex and relevant resources through API functionality.

P2P Platform

Top up your account in any convenient way on the P2P platform at favorable rates. Become a member of the P2P section and earn money on the Garantex-code.

Great opportunities for p2p arbitrage

  • The prices of cryptocurrencies on Garantex often differ from the prices on P2Pplatforms/exchanges.
  • Take advantage of the prices differences.
  • You can also contact the customer support for more information.
  • Use garantex codes.

Register now and start trading on Garantex

Register